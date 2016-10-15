I enjoyed Lord Canary’s calypsos

Dear Editor,

I am abroad and just heard of the passing of Malcolm ‘Lord Canary’ Corrica and thus felt I should pay a personal tribute to him.

Canary was indeed one of the best calypsonians we have produced.

I have always liked his calypsos and as I reflect, I have fond memories of a young me lip syncing to his ‘Canary No’ song.

Although I did not always agree with the content of some of his songs, I still enjoyed the music and the style with which he bellowed those lyrical vocals.

I suppose and have accepted that is the nature of the art form, where the artists used that style of commentary to bring to the fore their views on a myriad of topics, mostly politics.

One of the last that Canary produced was ‘Woman’ which was really good.

I join with other calypso lovers in mourning his loss.

His family and loved ones can be consoled knowing that he was one of our best and that he will be remembered for the contribution he made to our cultural life and the joy he brought to so many people.

Once more my sympathy to his family and loved ones.

Yours faithfully,

Donald Ramotar,

Former President