Wonderful experience with Region Nine housing officer

Dear Editor,

In light of all the bickering and seemingly negative vibrations coming out of Region 9, Lethem, I would like to make a spin on all the negativity and share a wonderful experience I had with a Government worker in Lethem. Ms. Michelle Joseph who is the officer in charge of housing in the region gave my wife and I warm hospitality that we cannot forget.

I love the Rupununi dearly and after my first visit in 1992, I made a vow to always return. My wife and I are both retired now and we were trying to decide on where to build our retirement home and of course my wife said the Rupununi. We travelled to Lethem to make sure that this would be our final decision. We then visited the Housing office for information on obtaining a plot of land and that is where we met Ms. Joseph. As we sat in the waiting area, I could hear Ms. Joseph talking with a client and I immediately felt comfortable. She was walking the client through a process and her explanations were detailed, her delivery was professional and I could hear the kindness in her voice. We were up next and as we entered the door we were greeted with a beautiful smile and were offered a seat. I explained our business to her and she jumped right into the explanations. My wife took to her at that very moment and extended an invitation for her to visit us when she is in the city. We left the office satisfied and with a handful of pamphlets just in case we forgot the steps to be taken. If we were undecided at any point in time, we left Lethem with every intention to return and reside there for the rest of our lives. Ms. Joseph has changed our perspective of public servants in Guyana and has restored our hope in humanity.

Yours faithfully,

John Rahaman