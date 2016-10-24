Ministry regrets poor service at Student Loan Agency

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Finance wishes to offer an unreserved apology to Dr. Troy Thomas for his unfortunate experience at the Student Loan Agency (SN 2016-10-21 `Demeaning experience at UG loan agency’).

Indeed, the Ministry of Finance is deeply disappointed with the behaviour of the staff of the Agency since it is not in keeping with the mandate of the Ministry or that of the Agency.

Since the publication of Dr. Thomas’s experience, we have met with the Head and staff of the Agency to immediately remedy this poor demonstration of service so that no one else will have that experience.

Consequently, we wish to announce that beginning Monday October 24, 2016, the Student Loan Agency (SLA) will be open to the public from 08 – 16hrs except on holidays and weekends. It will remain open during the lunch period (12-13hrs) as well; since we appreciate that many persons may use that time to conduct their business with the Agency.

We’d like to use this opportunity to remind all persons with accounts at the Agency of the following:

Persons with student loans will be granted a 75 percent reduction in the accumulated arrears of interest on their accounts if they clear their indebtedness in full, no later than October 31, 2016. Persons who wish to bring their accounts up-to-date will be granted a 50 percent reduction in the accumulated arrears of interest. If their accounts are brought up-to-date by October 31, 2016. However, if a borrower defaults, subsequently, the interest waived will be restored in full to the account.

iii. Borrowers whose accounts were current for at least three years at July 31, 2016 will benefit from a 50% reduction on all future interest once the account does not go into arrears. If the account lapses into arrears, all interest waived will be restored.

Borrowers whose accounts were current for at least two years at July 31, 2016, will receive a 50% reduction on the interest accumulated prior to the repayment due date of the loan. This reduction will be given in the form of a monthly credit against future payments. If however, the account goes into arrears, all interest waived will be restored to the account.

Additionally, the SLA can be reached on the following numbers:

222-5413 (Head) 222-5403 (General) 222-5412 (Loans Enquiry) 222-5414 (Loans Enquiry) 222-5418 (Loans Enquiry) 619-3920 (Loans Enquiry) 619-3926 (Loans Enquiry) 619-3966 (Loans Enquiry)

Emails can be sent to the following address: student.loan.agency@gmail.com. Queries can also be made through MOF’s website www. finance.gov.gy.

We’d like to thank Dr. Thomas for bringing this matter to our attention and hope that he finds the measures implemented helpful in the future.

Finally, we would also like to let the public know that the Accountant General’s Department of the Ministry of Finance will be open to the public from 08 -16hrs Monday to Friday including during the ‘lunch’ hour.

We look forward to working with members of the public as we continue to improve the delivery of our service.

Yours faithfully,

Wanita Huburn

PRO

Ministry of Finance