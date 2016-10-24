When the President and a few stalwarts are accounted for, there is not much left in terms of servant-leadership

Dear Editor,

I am thinking about political governance in this country, and I came to an uncomfortable conclusion.  It is a place not liked.

The thought was that if President Granger is subtracted from the governance mix, then what remains?  What remains to encourage, to comfort, and to inspire?  Who are left to lift to a different level?  Or simply to maintain precious goodwill invested and grasped?  Who?

Due recognition is extended to a few ministers, the strivers and deliverers, who function to an appreciable degree.  Public Infrastructure and Social Protection political heads have earned a place above the middle.  Also, there are constructive developments at the Citizenship (immigration) and Public Security (crime control and resolution) ministries.  Disagreements are sure to come from the identification of Public Security for praise.  I counter that, while criminal activity are at unacceptably high levels, there is the solace these days of apprehensions and solutions.  These portfolios are the lights that attract.  Once again, 90:10 realities are reemphasized and justified.

In the meantime, Natural Resources is under the microscope and will remain so for a long time; missteps and mistakes must be guarded against; transparency and cleanliness have to be more than watchwords, sacred words are more like it.  The overseeing minister has his every step and word and deed peered into, and critically.  I believe that he is up to the task.

On the other hand, there are places where developments are at a virtual standstill: 1) lessons teach of the exploitation of the young and the poor; 2) business is the same way in the doing –plenty paper, plenty time, and plenty appearances.  Doing business in Guyana has all the earmarks of a crime scene tape: Do not enter!  Further, looking across portfolios and political personnel, there is at different times and in different places, an absence of management skills, and a professional corporate mentality.  I am a firm believer that the tenets and practices that are part of successful businesses could have a powerful place, if properly, conscientiously, and consistently applied, in the realm of political governance.

Editor, please take a look: there are shareholders (voters); stakeholders (partners); ethical codes (clean governance); watchdogs or checks and balances (boards and authorities); documented policies and guiding principles (constitution); and profits and dividends (quality services and quality of life returns).  These are the elements that when recognized and adhered to faithfully separate top tier corporate management from the also-rans; the same can be said for political governance, if studiously implemented and followed.

However, rather than engage in the self-education of looking and listening and learning (and then instituting), some of the heads have already squandered scarce goodwill, through resorting to the familiar and the characteristic.  There is resistance to commit to the self-sacrifice to remake self to serve and to serve well.  It shows.  There is too much of the superficial, the artificial of lip service to things that are meaningful to citizens.  This, too, is revealed.

Thus, this empty chatter about servant-leaders is no more than that: empty chatter.  This is the latest Guyanese myth; observed merely as an occasional forced bow to political correctness, and in a half-hearted gesture to protocol and a prowling prying media.  In other words, the servant-leader in Guyana has come to represent the duress of a forced march, while burdened by excess baggage.

For I believe that, at the individual and private cores, there is impatience, contempt, and disregard coupled to disgust, with the demands from, expectations of, and practices associated with a genuine servant-leader.  Recall the jarring instances from the last year that became public.  If these are the unguarded, unthinking, and uncaring public utterances and postures, then the sharper private ones are best left to the imagination.  The verbal escapades, replete with transcendent condescending scorn are but a repetition of the last decade(s), and a return to the real roots.  Thus, a farce unfolds.  Goodwill withers.

Editor, I assert that when His Excellency is extracted from the equation, and the few stalwart contributors accounted for, there is not much left that is related to servant-leadership.  Further, when this is positioned adjacent to performance, it is clear that unrepentant mentalities, unreconstructed cores, and an intransigent devotion to unacceptable methodologies flourish out of sight, and are prejudicial to the public.

The leader should be cognizant of his special place where goodwill is concerned.  He ought to be discerning, too, of the vast void below.

Yours faithfully,

GHK Lall

More in Letters

default placeholder

Ministry regrets poor service at Student Loan Agency

default placeholder

The Attorney General has lied on a number of issues

default placeholder

We all need to take a serious look at our attitudes towards mental illness

default placeholder

There must be no parallel treasury

default placeholder

Spent money on GTT promotion that was not applicable to me

default placeholder

Dylan’s work will continue to impact us

default placeholder

Management training for teachers

default placeholder

I implore all our leaders to up the level of their dialogue

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Back in court: In this Keno George composite photo, Barry Dataram (left) and his wife Anjanie Boodnarine at court yesterday to answer three charges including fleeing the jurisdiction.

    Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges

  2. Yansen Brusche

    Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

  3. Ameer Abdool Subrati

    Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling

  4. US Ambassador Perry Holloway and Finance Minister Winston Jordan shake hands after the signing of the agreement yesterday.

    Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens

  5. Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling

  6. Barry Dataram

    Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people

  7. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo

  8. Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall

  9. The ganja found in Prashad Nagar (Police photo)

    Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

ffpdon1

Food for the Poor donates agricultural tools

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun

Demerara Mutual presented eight bursary awards to policyholders’ children who were successful at the 2016 National Grade Six Assessment at its 19th Annual Bursary Award function which was held on October 17, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard B Fields made the presentation of bursaries valued at $11,000 each, according to a press release from Demerara Mutual. The Most Outstanding Student this year was Mark Bentick who was awarded a place at Bishops’ High School and the Runner Up Student was Azarya Willis who was awarded a place at St Stanislaus College. The other bursary recipients were Princess Patterson, Kayla Mc Allister, Daniel Seaford, Tiffiann Henry, Grace Browne and Shan Norton. These awardees will receive $11,000 per year for the next five years until they complete their secondary education.

Demerara Mutual bursary awards

UK based Guyanese Anthony Price (centre) posing with members of the Trafalgar United FC, inclusive of Club Coordinator Yvette Price, after a simple presentation of football kits and equipment at the No. #30 Ground in West Coast of Berbice. The presentation was done on behalf of Pastey Farr of Sainsbury’s Supermarket in Winchester, England.

Anthony Price donates football gear

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships

The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, October 14 mounted a new signboard at its Head Office, Brickdam displaying the revised dress code for persons visiting all office location. (NIS photo)

Revised dress code at NIS

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training