City Hall acted after we had agreed to comply with the law

Dear Editor,

I was contacted by a member of the city council on Monday, October 17 at 7.30pm while at home. The city council worker identified himself as Mr Venture, chief City Engineer.

I was informed that we were in breach of the law by displaying swimming pools on the outer side of the building. I was invited to a meeting to discuss the issue in order to find an amicable solution. I did not attend such a meeting. After discussion with the other directors we realized that we were in breach of the law and decided that attending a meeting would serve no purpose and may place us in a compromising position.

We could not understand what amicable solution would arise from us breaking the law. We then informed council through Mr Venture that we will comply with removing the swimming pools. I was never served with a notice, which I asked for, as I was told there was a notice that was prepared for me by Mr Venture.

Mr Venture informed me on Monday, October 24, 2016 via whattsapp messages that if he served the notice I would have 48 hours to comply before action was taken by council. I told him I am in the process of moving but needed the notice for my records and for the landlords of the premises. To date I have not received any such notice even though I provided a name and address for Mr Venture to place on the notice.

We asked for some time to move the pools as we cannot move such pools with ordinary trucks. We asked for up to Saturday, October 29, 2016 to remove the pools and were granted such time by Mr Venture who informed us that council was aware of the time granted and that the issue was being discussed by the committee presently.

The day before yesterday we proceeded to move the pools to load onto the truck. The truck however experienced a mechanical failure and we could only move them yesterday morning.

To my surprise I was called by a colleague who informed me about an article by Mr Royston King claiming he was undertaking an exercise to cut up and dump the swimming pools.

When our workmen and security arrived four pools valued at over 14 million dollars were already dragged away from the premises to an unknown destination. Mr Langevine who was in charge of the operation refused to speak with me to explain the situation. I asked the security to put the phone on speaker as I am presently in Berbice attending a funeral and again Mr Langevine said that he will speak to “no f…ing body on the phone.

I later received a video showing Mr Langevine pulling his firearm on an unarmed associate of mine. This is bullyism and power drunk behaviour by City Hall.

The day and age of bullying are long gone. I strongly believe that after I refused to meet with members of City Hall to come to a so called amicable solution, I angered City Halls officials who decided to pay me back by destroying millions of dollars worth of swimming pools.

I will not be bullied to break the law and on seeing the action of Mr Langevine I feel fearful even issuing this letter. I have done the firearm training course and according to the law you should only pull your firearm for a definite use or upon feeling threatened for your life. The video clearly shows that Mr Langevine illegally pulled his firearm and threatened my associate and I am requesting that the relevant authorities take action.

Guyana’s government is spending millions of dollars to attract foreign investment and situations of this nature will hamper progress in this country. This is a Brazilian based company which will certainly pull out their investment in Guyana due to this circumstance.

Mr King’s action displayed excessive force and was uncalled for since we agreed to comply with the laws of Guyana. Mr King is power drunk and unfit for his post. It is persons of his nature who will see this beautiful country fail.

Yours faithfully,

Shelliza Allie