Perception that only lawyers can speak to matters of law is false

Dear Editor,

Attention is being given to the statement by the government legal adviser, the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs that Ramon Gaskin is not a lawyer and therefore cannot pronounce on a constitutional matter.

As a citizen who is not only protected by the constitution but bound in my civic duty to uphold this supreme instrument such a statement is disturbing, Laws are made for the citizens. They are written in a manner that the least educated among us can understand them not only to safeguard their well-being but also in ensuring their civic duty in maintaining order in society.

What distinguishes a lawyer from a non-lawyer is that that person would have spent the time to acquire a legal education and certification to practice at the bar. At the same time it ought to be said that not only lawyers are allowed to lead evidence in a court. We see every day in the courts, non-lawyers leading evidence including from the police to a citizen who does not have the means to retain a lawyer or refuses to have one, which the law allows for.

The perception that only lawyers can speak to matters of law is false. For the very premise undermines the spirit and intent of making laws for the people and the people’s responsibility to obey the law. This aids in understanding the truism that there is no excuse for breaking the law, given that it is expected everyone is au fait with the law.

The Government of Guyana stands to gain when every citizen knows the law because it aids in the delivery of governance. Ignorance of the law on the part of the people makes governance harder and allows rogue elements in and out of government to run roughshod over the people.

Yours faithfully,

Lincoln Lewis

More in Letters

default placeholder

Centralised model of large-scale sugar planting has blinded us to other possibilities

default placeholder

St George’s Cathedral needs urgent repairs

default placeholder

Gov’t has failed to keep its jobs promise to youths

default placeholder

What is responsible for the proliferating woes of GPL?

default placeholder

Ad for 10 investigators for Police Complaints Authority raises serious questions

default placeholder

Ground provisions should be cleaned before sale

default placeholder

An interesting US election

default placeholder

New Wartsila engines welcome at Anna Regina

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  2. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  3. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  4. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  5. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  6. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  7. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder

  8. President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

    President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

  9. The SleepIn hotel on Church Street

    Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework