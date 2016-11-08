There should be a workshop to develop a safe transportation plan

Dear Editor,

“Emphasised that Government sees it as a citizen’s duty to be responsible, noting that having responsible citizenry is not something that is abstract or too philosophical to become reality.”

The above, with great respect, certainly achieves being abstract, and hardly a philosophy relevant to the mayhem occurring on the roads, partly as a result of the rigid stance of the ‘uniformed citizenry’ who are responsible for the palpable mismanagement of road transportation which is a substantive contributory factor to the destruction of lives and limbs.

Not the only evidence of this attitude of ‘non’ if not irresponsibility is the very proclamation by the subject Minister in curiously disconnecting the ‘official citizenry’ from ‘civilian citizenry’ (alive or dead).

One tries hard to grapple with the annual repetition of the data (increase/ decrease) deafeningly indicating that they defy intelligent analysis, say, as to trends; locations; poor road engineering; lighting; wrong or no signal (there are still one way streets without signs); time (night or day); weather; mechanical defects; and perhaps most critically, the easy access to licences by untrained drivers, particularly of public transportation.

The National Road Safety Council does not appear to respond to the insistence on their being responsible. For annually out of their collective (or selective) wisdom comes a deafening silence.

When the 2016 lot was installed recently, they heard shouts about fatalities being the worst in the Caribbean. Yet it is not known so far whether any of the parties involved have thought of following through on the logic of going to learn what it is the Caribbean is doing better.

The following question is attributed to the subject Minister: “What should be done?” The quick answer is that the council and the ‘uniformed citizenry’ at a workshop that must include, among others, owners of public transport, insurance companies, the licensing authorities, Taxi and Minibus Drivers’ Associations, plus doctors who must tend to the uncounted injured and those deformed for life, must deliberate for two/three days (and nights even), and develop a Safe Road Transportation Plan.

The exercise may well involve inspections of various areas, on which practical evaluations can be made of risks and dangers. One thing will be quickly noted: the infrequency of speed limit signs, which really are not effective, particularly since the notices indicate the same limits for all types of vehicles.

I really don’t think I am going too fast.  I have said all this before to the ‘uniformed citizenry’ who continue to disclaim responsibility.

Yours faithfully,

E B John

More in Letters

default placeholder

The Americans are coming

default placeholder

The best team for the Regional Tournament

default placeholder

Is cricket only entertainment?

default placeholder

Centralised model of large-scale sugar planting has blinded us to other possibilities

default placeholder

Perception that only lawyers can speak to matters of law is false

default placeholder

St George’s Cathedral needs urgent repairs

default placeholder

Gov’t has failed to keep its jobs promise to youths

default placeholder

What is responsible for the proliferating woes of GPL?

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  3. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  4. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  5. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  6. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  7. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  8. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  9. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework