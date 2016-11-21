Dear Editor,

On December 14th 2015 you published a letter that expressed the opinion of many of the Rastafari in Georgetown on the renaming of streets in Georgetown. This followed a meeting by Rastas on Merriman Mall opposite Bourda market that criticised your newspaper’s stance on the renaming of streets. The ‘reasoning’ was loud in its opposition to the newspaper’s “colonial mentality”.

I just received a visit from a Rastafari who read your editorial ‘Fuzhou in Georgetown’ in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek and he posed this question to me “How many races dey have in Guyana?” He answered it himself “We have six races in Guyana.”

We went into conversation about your newspapers and colonialism. We think there should be streets in Georgetown with Chinese names.

We opined the Mayor and City Councillors of Georgetown are defining what is leadership for the citizens of Georgetown.

Changing street and village names to reflect our historical mix is laudable.

Why is the Stabroek News resistant to change?

Yours faithfully,

Ras Dalgettie I