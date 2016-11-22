Ministry of Social Protection immediately corrected anomaly

Dear Editor,

The letter in Stabroek News of November 15, captioned ‘Some Region 2 pensioners cannot receive pension because of bureaucratic error’ refers.

When the Ministry of Social Protection was informed that ten pensioners were unable to cash their coupons because of an anomaly between the numbers on their pension books and the stickers we immediately took steps to remedy the situation.

We sent the corrected documents right away to the region for redistribution to the 10 affected persons.

The Ministry of Social Protection sincerely apologises for the inconvenience experienced by those persons.

Yours faithfully,

Terrence Esseboom

Ministry of Social Protection

Public Relations Department