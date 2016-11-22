Ministry of Social Protection immediately corrected anomaly

Dear Editor,

The letter in Stabroek News of November 15, captioned ‘Some Region 2 pensioners cannot receive pension because of bureaucratic error’ refers.

When the Ministry of Social Protection was informed that ten pensioners were unable to cash  their coupons because of an anomaly between the numbers on their pension books and the stickers we immediately took steps to remedy the situation.

We sent the corrected documents right away to the region for redistribution to the 10 affected persons.

The Ministry of Social Protection sincerely apologises for the inconvenience experienced by those persons.

Yours faithfully,

Terrence Esseboom

Ministry of Social Protection

Public Relations Department

More in Letters

default placeholder

Increased pensions for some retired UG lecturers should be included in Green pension Bill

default placeholder

Remembering the early years

default placeholder

Medical education provided to Guyanese doctors in Cuba is of a high standard

default placeholder

It is better to stand for something than for nothing

default placeholder

Why are we paying millions to people who contributed to the retardation of Guyana?

default placeholder

The city should elaborate on the thoroughness of the engagement with citizens

default placeholder

The AFC leadership has failed its members and supporters

default placeholder

Subordinate and junior police officers have the most ability to create an integrity-based culture

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Rhonda Cornelius

    Land of Canaan woman died from ruptured uterus after delivering

  2. Faiyaz Narinedatt

    Men confess to killing No. 70 carpenter for overseas-based businessman

  3. Colette Parks

    Woman charged, remanded over Rohee robbery

  4. Carmeletta Thorman

    Woman charged with trafficking underage youth for sex work

  5. qcprotest1

    QC students protest canteen plan

  6. Dead: Intiaz Ally

    Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend

  7. Colette Parks (Photo supplied by the Guyana Police Force)

    Woman charged over Rohee robbery

  8. Chaitram Mohamed

    High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25

  9. Hamilton Green

    Dump Green’s pension bill –TIGI


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161121morshahandover

Guyana Publications Inc presented a range of items to the St George’s High School

Fuzhou Road: The road proposed by the Mayor and City Council to be named in honour of the relationship between Georgetown and Fuzhou in China. The Chinese embassy can be seen in the backdrop.

Fuzhou Road

A child wades through the floodwater in his ‘D’ Field, Sophia yard after heavy rainfall early yesterday morning. (Photo by Keno George)

A child wades through the floodwater in Sophia

20161120img_9359

Sunset on the Demerara River

20161120page-1a

Entering Annai

The entire pavement at the corner of Main and Holmes streets, South Cummingsburg, was covered in waste fat after the drain outside the Fix it Hardware store overflowed. Though City Hall had in December last year demolished a concrete bridge, which was blocking the flow of water in this same area, the bridge in the foreground was rebuilt and continues to block water flow. Additionally, residents said the fat in the drains is waste fat from the New Thriving Restaurant, which operates one block away. Restaurants are required by the city by law to have a fat trap to prevent waste fat from entering the city drains. (Photo by Orlando Charles)

Pavement was covered in waste fat

20161119img_4303

Wreath laying

image

GALLERY: PM at rice cocktail