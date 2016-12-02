There should be no revision of the Tax Act to allow the GRA to seize money from taxpayers’ bank accounts

Dear Editor,

The pronouncement by the Finance Minister in his budget speech that the Income Tax Act will be revised to authorize the GRA to “garnish” funds from bank accounts held by taxpayers who have outstanding tax arrears has caused great anxiety and concern both to the business community as well as the ordinary citizen.

You will recall that earlier this year, the government passed a law that allows the GRA to go into a person’s bank account without notifying that person and without providing any reasons. Now again, we see another attempt to invade the privacy of persons’ bank accounts by this government.

These signals drive fear in the minds of every single Guyanese. It also does not inspire the confidence of the business community both locally and internationally. No one will ever be comfortable with the tax authorities having a power to raid their bank accounts with no reason given. It simply smacks of authoritarianism and interference with property rights which are protected by the constitution. After all, money is property.

What is of greater concern is the intention to “garnish” people’s accounts and to seize therefrom, monies and to apply those monies to liquidate outstanding taxes. In my humble view, this is not only a misuse and abuse of garnishment but it is also draconian.

Garnishment is a proceeding whereby a person’s property or credits in the possession or under the control of another, are applied to the former’s debt to a third person. Simply put, if A owes B and C owes A, B can garnish the money which C owes to A from C, in satisfaction of the debt which A owes to B.  Clearly this is not what the Minister is speaking about. The Minister is speaking about a situation where if A owes taxes to GRA, GRA will have a right to go into A’s bank account and take money therefrom in satisfaction of the taxes which are owed. This is not and has nothing to do with garnishing. This is simply the seizing of monies in satisfaction of taxes owed without due process.

Significantly, garnishment is a court driven process where all the parties concerned are legally represented, or at least given the opportunity to retain counsel, and are afforded a fair and adequate hearing before a judge. These important safeguards and fundamental aspects of due process are conspicuously absent from the Minister’s formulation.

I presume that a Bill will have to be tabled in the National Assembly conferring this power upon the GRA.  Unless this Bill meets the litmus test of constitutionality, fairness and due process, it will be vehemently opposed by the PPP in the National Assembly.

Yours faithfully,

Mohabir Anil Nandlall, MP

More in Letters

default placeholder

Work stalled at NA hospital dental clinic because there is no dental chair

default placeholder

IRS has authority to garnish salaries and access bank accounts

default placeholder

GT-Lethem road budget announcement is a positive development

default placeholder

We need to change course and personnel in the Ministry of Finance

default placeholder

This is a dysfunctional nation

default placeholder

Dropping valued talent in at the deep end is counter-productive

default placeholder

VAT on utilities is good mathematics but not good politics

default placeholder

The CATV system using a cable is generally viewed on UHF channels

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  2. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    ‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

  4. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  5. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

  6. Former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai in heckle mode (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House

  7. Dead: Esme Pamela Rockliff

    Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony

  8. Selena Ramotar

    Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161202img_0112

Major search

President David Granger (left) presenting to Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart a painting done by Guyanese artist Merlene Ellis for the people of Barbados on the occasion of their 50th Anniversary of Independence. The painting is of Guyana’s national bird the Canje Pheasant. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Canje Pheasant painting

President David Granger (second from left) describing the elements of this Winslow Craig work, ‘The Chief Witness to the Environment’, which the President gifted to the Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart on the occasion of Barbados’ 50th anniversary of Independence. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger (left) were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Chief witness

rihannafirstlady

First Lady meets Rihanna

A section of the Health Fair which was hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at D’Urban Park on Friday.

GALLERY: Ministry observes diabetes day

Cordial relations: Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (right) and PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee greeting each other at Parliament yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Cordial relations

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador