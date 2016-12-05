Government should step in to the transport sector

Dear Editor,

It is time that Guyanese society be gifted with efficient, safe and high quality commuter transportation. A Department of Transportation should be set up fast. The buck does not stop with the police; they are doing their part in prosecution, which is after the accident and loss of life have occurred.

But any movement towards this objective requires deliberate and planned action by the state, represented by the government in office. Commuter transportation in Guyana is in a shambles and is one of the most visible signs of declining civility and a retrogressive quality of life, which is one important indicator of development beyond GDP growth.

Unscheduled commuter transportation; unregulated taxi services which leave commuters vulnerable to riding in cars owned and operated by thieves, thugs and bandits; rude, uncouth and rough drivers and conductors; reckless driving and driving over the speed limit that puts passengers at risk; and poor quality tyres are evidence that the present commuter service provided by private operators is lawless, reckless and profiteering.

Transportation is the lifeblood of citizens and visitors moving around a country, and going to and from institutions and private homes. Private operations have failed Guyanese. It is time the government step in and do something positive to set new standards by introducing competition in the sector.

This may not require that the government itself own and operate a commuter transportation service. We suggest a licensing system of some sort, where the government gives a few licences to a few private operators under some strictly defined conditions and standards. These standards must include zones of operation, scheduling, uniformed drivers, training for drivers and conductors, adherence to strict codes of conduct in regard to speeding and stopping, and so on.

Guyana can never hope to build a vibrant tourism industry with current forms of commuter transportation. Thus, vigorous and timely intervention is needed that will be a demonstration in the public space that the government fully embraces a commitment to raising the quality of life for Guyanese.

Yours faithfully,

Joycelyn T Williams