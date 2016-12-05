Is Parliament above the Constitution?
Dear Editor,
With regard to your letters on the meaning of the word ‘shall’ in the Constitution, please note the Constitution of Guyana states:
“212 A There shall be an Ethnic Relations Commission”.
Three, three-year terms have passed without a properly constituted Board of Commissioners (2007-2016) ‒ 9 years. Is Parliament disregarding its responsibility or is it above the dictates of the Constitution?
Yours faithfully,
L J P Willems
More in Letters
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
-
CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA
-
No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe
-
Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme
-
Prince Harry arrives
-
Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash
-
‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House
-
Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify
Comments
About these comments