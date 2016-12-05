Is Parliament above the Constitution?

Dear Editor,

With regard to your letters on the meaning of the word ‘shall’ in the Constitution, please note the Constitution of Guyana states:

“212 A There shall be an Ethnic Relations Commission”.

Three, three-year terms have passed without a properly constituted Board of Commissioners (2007-2016) ‒ 9 years. Is Parliament disregarding its responsibility or is it above the dictates of the Constitution?

Yours faithfully,

L J P Willems