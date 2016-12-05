Vigil at Non Aligned Monument for Castro

Dear Editor,

Heading into the city on the evening of Saturday, Dec.3, 2016 from an out-of-town commitment, I was passing the Non Aligned Monument and after making an enquiry of what was about to happen, I was told that there would be a vigil for the late, former President Fidel Castro of Cuba. I instructed the chauffer and other occupants to proceed and I would follow later because I wanted to experience this event.

The event attracted 25 seated persons which included Dr.Richard Van-West Charles, Mr Hamilton Green etc. I stood there, took a few photos and so many questions came to mind.

Was a press release sent to the media houses because there was absolutely no one from the media in attendance to cover this event?

Why no one from the Caricom Secretariat was in attendance?

Dr.Van-West Charles stated in his speech that he was proud of having studied and worked in Cuba during his early years and then I thought, thousands of other Guyanese students went on scholarships over the years and I wondered why such an event didn’t attract them to showcase their appreciation of studying in Cuba?

Was the Opposition Party aware of this event?

Perhaps the main attraction was with The Royal visit of Prince Harry.

I am not sure if Dr Van-West Charles is fully aware of the current Cabinet members of the government of the day because he did address Mr Hamilton Green as Prime Minister.

Yours faithfully,