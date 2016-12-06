The M&CC has plans for Georgetown’s development

Dear Mr Editor,

In today’s changing world, the small cities of the developing world are rapidly becoming commercial districts. No doubt, it is these changing times and the transfer of knowledge and technology that have contributed greatly to the development of many cities and nations. It is therefore appropriate for cities around the world to collaborate in their development efforts.

Over the past year, under my leadership, the current city council has made tremendous efforts to improve the city. The council has taken a democratic and holistic approach to its development initiatives. Recognizing that Guyana is on the cusp of a new development era, the council is taking proactive measures to position the City of Georgetown to take advantage of the new opportunities that will soon become available. We therefore see global partnership at the municipal level as a great potential avenue to fully harness these potentials. The council is not only interested in making full use of its natural resources but also enhancing its human capability to lead the development of Georgetown.

The council is cognizant that there is a worldwide thrust towards sustainable development. This has led to a move towards the need for more environmentally friendly practices which must be inculcated in all our citizens. Already Georgetown has embarked on its Green and Clean City initiative. This is an attempt to restore it to its days of Garden City renown. Since taking office, a number of clean-up exercises have been undertaken in collaboration with government entities, the local business community and civil society.

The Green City initiative has seen the establishment and rehabilitation of several green recreational spaces in Georgetown. On the horizon is the creation of several other urban forestry efforts which are geared to contributing to the Low Carbon Development mandate of enhancing Guyana’s forest carbon stock. Efforts have already commenced in this area, particularly with the planting and replanting of trees at some city locations. To date the council has hosted its inaugural Green Expo, which has garnered the support of central government and international organizations such as the resident delegation of the European Union. These efforts have thus far been encouraging, and it is the council’s hope to continue further works along this theme.

In all its efforts the council has been keen to deeply engage the youth and women of the various constituencies which it represents. This engagement is highly valued within the council and is representative of the very composition of the serving members ‒ a young, agile, gender balanced council which is working to ensure Georgetown is not left behind. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on community clean-up restoration projects. These have directly benefited single females and young men of the respective communities.

Moving forward into the next period, the council will work to address some key issues that are currently slowing the development of the city:

Solid waste management: The city has long been faced with this issue. Council’s vision is to re-create a clean and healthy Georgetown where residents can enjoy good quality air. Vehicular traffic congestion: The increase in the number of persons owning and operating private vehicles has resulted in tremendous traffic build-up on the streets of Georgetown. This issue is made worse by the fact that Georgetown is the main transit point for the coasts of Guyana where the majority of the population resides. The council is currently in the process of installing a state-of-the-art parking meter system which will perform the dual function of helping to manage the traffic situation and bringing in much needed revenues. Tax collection systems and mechanisms: Rate defaulters are one of the biggest obstacles the council faces as it relates to accumulating resources to adequately provide the requisite services. For a number of years now, both residents and business entities have reneged on their obligations to pay taxes. This has resulted in a huge build-up of outstanding taxes owed to the council. The council has implemented its second amnesty programme which will see rate defaulters being exempted from paying accrued interest on their outstanding taxes. Alternative energy sources: Council intends to move swiftly to the use of alternative energy sources so as to ensure the proper use of resources and the preservation of Georgetown’s pristine environment. It is our intention to first venture out into providing our local municipal buildings and public spaces with such energy. But this cannot and will not be done in isolation. Collabora-tion and consultation with civil society, private businesses and donor organizations will be priority. Public Health: Part of the city’s mandate is ensuring safe and healthy spaces for its residents. Promoting a healthy city is the council’s priority. Efforts towards greening our city have not only focused on the aesthetics of land, but the health of the population. The green spaces are incorporated as clean and safe spaces for families and individuals which they can use for either recreational or fitness purposes. By extension this mandate of providing a healthy space for the residents is given more credibility by the efforts made to enhance solid waste management so as to provide clean air and reduce the prevalence of airborne sicknesses. In fact all the prior efforts mentioned above will come to naught if our most valuable resources, our human resources, are not taken care of.

Much has been said about what the Georgetown Mayor and City Council has done and plans to do. But this will all amount to nothing if we do not first of all have the support of our residents and other partners in development. This is an opportune time for us to come together and share in this vision to make Georgetown a better place.

Yours faithfully,

Patricia Chase-Green

Mayor

City of Georgetown