There needs to be more accountability and inclusive politics at City Hall

Dear Editor,

Statistics will show that a vast majority of APNU+AFC supporters are registered voters of the municipalities of Linden and Georgetown. With that in mind the central administration should pay serious attention to local administration in the said municipalities, especially the City of Georgetown, because of the size of the population, and hence the number of voters/supporters.

The city is currently managed absolutely by members of the APNU+AFC, in particular APNU. As such whatever is reflected by City Hall is a representation of central government. The public opinion of City Hall is somewhat mixed and in some cases skewed. The diversity of opinion includes:

  1. The city is looking better than before. (A view that hinges on the poor standard set by the previous council which included some of the same APNU members currently in City Hall)
  2. The city is being mismanaged and failing to live up to its potential as the ‘Garden City’.
  3. Give the new council and the new government more time ‘deh trying.’

My focus here is on the last view. I believe that central government must intervene in the current state of City Hall, and I say this from a knowledgeable standpoint. The intervention by central government need not only be in the form of bailouts, but by audits, reorganizing and revamping the current system. It is time for genuine opposition, accountability and transparency in City Hall.

Article 72 of the Guyana Constitution talks about local government being a vital aspect of democracy, and as such the system was created with the supporting legislation. Our population was and continues to be swayed by this very notion and of course the whims of our draftsmen.

The system was designed to maintain the control of central government while bluffing the democratically oriented minds. For example, the council is democratically elected, however it is the Town Clerk – for the moment a political appointee who has the executive powers of the council. I can go on and on about the hypocrisies of the system and the fetters central government has over local government.

So where we have Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) that are dominated by councillors of the opposition party in Parliament, there will be a government party person as a Regional Executive Officer (REO). While central government may appreciate our system of governance, it goes both ways; that is, when a local area authority is failing the government will be blamed.

A classic example is Georgetown under the previous administration. The city council had a golden excuse for blaming the then Town Clerk Carol Sooba, a PPP political appointee, for inefficiencies, amongst other things, and to cast aspersions on the PPP government. While the accusations may or may not have much justification, at the end of the day the central government was held accountable. As such some councillors were given a renewed opportunity under the current central government and new Town Clerk. Should there be a failure of the current council, the golden question will be: Who is to be blamed now?

I love my city and I try to maintain optimism, but not when it is an affront to common sense. City Hall is currently operating on an overdraft, according to the last reported updated bank statement of approximately $383M, with approximately $50M being added within the last two months. The debt to contractors is approximately $300M (Ministry of Communities to give $176M towards payment of this debt) and there is a variance of $844M in the 2017 budget estimates. Consider, those figures together with the current state of affairs that we are aware of; I reckon that City Hall is on dismal path approaching abyss.

The time for real change is now; there should be a positive change in the way things are done and in our politics. We must have more accountability, transparency, a balance of power with genuine opposition and inclusive politics. If the central government does not take action now, they can lose much needed votes from the City of Georgetown come 2020.

Yours faithfully,

Selwyn Odavo Smartt

Councillor

Municipality of Georgetown

More in Letters

default placeholder

We had a National Development Strategy which was dumped

default placeholder

Unlicensed bars harassing a licensed one

default placeholder

‘Both Green and I deserve adequate pensions’

default placeholder

The opposition strategy on the budget is aimed at shouting ‘doomsday’ when this is far from the truth

default placeholder

We need to reflect on the challenges workers overcame to keep the bauxite industry afloat

default placeholder

Sports associations should not attend GOA elections

default placeholder

It is unwise to punish the whole region for the behaviour of players

default placeholder

A moment for something great in the history of the city council

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. PG4&25.QXD

    Guyana now ranked below Haiti

  2. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  3. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  4. Prince Harry, in the British High Commission vehicle, is driven past the protestors.

    Prince Harry arrives

  5. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

  6. Selena Ramotar

    Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify

  7. Dead: Esme Pamela Rockliff

    Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony

  8. rihannafirstlady

    First Lady meets Rihanna


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Some of the 35 employees of Guyana Publications Inc who have been with the company for between 15 and 27 years, pose with Director Deo Persaud and former General Manager Doreen de Caires at the Georgetown Club, yesterday after they were awarded for their years of service.(Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Stabroek News’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

The President serving the soldiers. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President spreads Christmas cheer to Eteringbang soldiers

20161205waveharry

Photo

Britain’s Prince Harry charms these pupils of the Kurupukari Annex School who greeted him on his arrival at Iwokrama yesterday. See photos on centre pages. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Prince Harry Visits Guyana

Barbados PM was awarded Order of Roraima for support in border controversy – Granger Prime Minister of Barbados Freundel Stuart was awarded the Order of Roraima as a reward for standing in support of Guyana in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela. Speaking during a special taping of the Public Interest, Granger said that Stuart has been a leader in speaking out against the controversy that Venezuela created last year when it laid claim to a large section of Guyana’s maritime territory via Presidential Decree on May 26, 2015. “When it came to Caribbean Heads of Government meeting in Bridgetown, Stuart was forthright, telling the Venezuelan Vice President that the decree had to be withdrawn. The award was a reward for that stand he took on behalf of Caricom. We are proud of him and what he did for Guyana and Caricom,” Granger explained. At the 2015 Caricom Heads of Government meeting, Stuart had declared that that the Caribbean Community stood in solidarity with Guyana in its bitter row with Venezuela over the renewed claim to the country’s territory. Less than a year later, Stuart was conferred with the award, which is Guyana’s second highest honour, for what was then said to be his support for the rights of Small Island and Low Coastal Developing States, his advocacy for Caricom’s demand for reparations for the citizens of the Caribbean region and his contribution to the reduction of the impact of climate change in the region. Granger, in his remarks at the time of conferring the award, had said that the Prime Minister distinguished himself as “a doughty defender of the territorial integrity of Guyana and Belize and the maritime space of all Caribbean states.” On the Public Interest, Granger explained that the award is highly symbolic and tells the people of the Caribbean that it is not necessary to depend on countries outside to honour our own.

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo engages vendors during a walkabout along Regent Street, Georgetown

Is the grass greener over there? A dog contemplates crossing a country road at Mahaica. (Photo by Mariah Lall)

GALLERY: Is the grass greener over there?

image

GALLERY: Jagdeo in Regent St walkabout on budget, other issues

image

A photo with the Prince