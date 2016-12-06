Being a president calls for more than being a good man

Dear Editor,

Years from now, historians will put into perspective the transitional changes that began a mere year and a half ago. They will have the luxury of hindsight, with knowledge of the outcome. They will be able to see the cause-and-effects pattern that resulted from the policies which were implemented by an untested President who rose to the most powerful position in our country. They will know, with absolute certainty, the answers to the most important questions Guyanese and corporate citizens faced in 2017. They will know whether or not the massive responsibilities inherent in being a President will have tempered his ego and softened his stance on many decisive policies he spoke about implementing during the campaign season of 2014-15.

The honeymoon period is long gone. The President must to rise to the challenge and convert his campaign promises into policies ‒ policies that will bring jobs and create economic growth. It is the duty of the government to create that viable economic climate. The President needs to change his speechwriter and political advisors and stop harping on and blaming the opposition.

He is now in control; he has to implement sustainable monetary and fiscal policies that will propel growth in our economy. Excessive taxation will only bring unbearable hardships to the people and it will create higher inflation.

In as much as uncertainty is the underlying framework in the promised, ‘Good Life in a Green Economy’, there is still hope and optimism that our new government will deliver. Only time will tell whether or not this new optimism is warranted, or simply a belief based upon the knowledge that the alternative outcome is unthinkable, with devastating repercussions.

My heroic dad has always told me that President Granger is a good man, and I always remind him that being the President of a nation calls for much more than being a good man.

Yours faithfully,

Hana Mohamed