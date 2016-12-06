Being a president calls for more than being a good man

Dear Editor,

Years from now, historians will put into perspective the transitional changes that began a mere year and a half ago. They will have the luxury of hindsight, with knowledge of the outcome. They will be able to see the cause-and-effects pattern that resulted from the policies which were implemented by an untested President who rose to the most powerful position in our country. They will know, with absolute certainty, the answers to the most important questions Guyanese and corporate citizens faced in 2017. They will know whether or not the massive responsibilities inherent in being a President will have tempered his ego and softened his stance on many decisive policies he spoke about implementing during the campaign season of 2014-15.

The honeymoon period is long gone. The President must to rise to the challenge and convert his campaign promises into policies ‒ policies that will bring jobs and create economic growth. It is the duty of the government to create that viable economic climate. The President needs to change his speechwriter and political advisors and stop harping on and blaming the opposition.

He is now in control; he has to implement sustainable monetary and fiscal policies that will propel growth in our economy. Excessive taxation will only bring unbearable hardships to the people and it will create higher inflation.

In as much as uncertainty is the underlying framework in the promised, ‘Good Life in a Green Economy’, there is still hope and optimism that our new government will deliver. Only time will tell whether or not this new optimism is warranted, or simply a belief based upon the knowledge that the alternative outcome is unthinkable, with devastating repercussions.

My heroic dad has always told me that President Granger is a good man, and I always remind him that being the President of a nation calls for much more than being a good man.

Yours faithfully,

Hana Mohamed

More in Letters

default placeholder

The M&CC has plans for Georgetown’s development

default placeholder

The problem is the barrel not the bad apples

default placeholder

There needs to be more accountability and inclusive politics at City Hall

default placeholder

We had a National Development Strategy which was dumped

default placeholder

Unlicensed bars harassing a licensed one

default placeholder

‘Both Green and I deserve adequate pensions’

default placeholder

The opposition strategy on the budget is aimed at shouting ‘doomsday’ when this is far from the truth

default placeholder

We need to reflect on the challenges workers overcame to keep the bauxite industry afloat

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. PG4&25.QXD

    Guyana now ranked below Haiti

  2. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  3. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  4. Prince Harry, in the British High Commission vehicle, is driven past the protestors.

    Prince Harry arrives

  5. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

  6. Selena Ramotar

    Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify

  7. Dead: Esme Pamela Rockliff

    Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony

  8. rihannafirstlady

    First Lady meets Rihanna


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Some of the 35 employees of Guyana Publications Inc who have been with the company for between 15 and 27 years, pose with Director Deo Persaud and former General Manager Doreen de Caires at the Georgetown Club, yesterday after they were awarded for their years of service.(Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Stabroek News’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

The President serving the soldiers. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President spreads Christmas cheer to Eteringbang soldiers

20161205waveharry

Photo

Britain’s Prince Harry charms these pupils of the Kurupukari Annex School who greeted him on his arrival at Iwokrama yesterday. See photos on centre pages. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Prince Harry Visits Guyana

Barbados PM was awarded Order of Roraima for support in border controversy – Granger Prime Minister of Barbados Freundel Stuart was awarded the Order of Roraima as a reward for standing in support of Guyana in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela. Speaking during a special taping of the Public Interest, Granger said that Stuart has been a leader in speaking out against the controversy that Venezuela created last year when it laid claim to a large section of Guyana’s maritime territory via Presidential Decree on May 26, 2015. “When it came to Caribbean Heads of Government meeting in Bridgetown, Stuart was forthright, telling the Venezuelan Vice President that the decree had to be withdrawn. The award was a reward for that stand he took on behalf of Caricom. We are proud of him and what he did for Guyana and Caricom,” Granger explained. At the 2015 Caricom Heads of Government meeting, Stuart had declared that that the Caribbean Community stood in solidarity with Guyana in its bitter row with Venezuela over the renewed claim to the country’s territory. Less than a year later, Stuart was conferred with the award, which is Guyana’s second highest honour, for what was then said to be his support for the rights of Small Island and Low Coastal Developing States, his advocacy for Caricom’s demand for reparations for the citizens of the Caribbean region and his contribution to the reduction of the impact of climate change in the region. Granger, in his remarks at the time of conferring the award, had said that the Prime Minister distinguished himself as “a doughty defender of the territorial integrity of Guyana and Belize and the maritime space of all Caribbean states.” On the Public Interest, Granger explained that the award is highly symbolic and tells the people of the Caribbean that it is not necessary to depend on countries outside to honour our own.

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo engages vendors during a walkabout along Regent Street, Georgetown

Is the grass greener over there? A dog contemplates crossing a country road at Mahaica. (Photo by Mariah Lall)

GALLERY: Is the grass greener over there?

image

GALLERY: Jagdeo in Regent St walkabout on budget, other issues

image

A photo with the Prince