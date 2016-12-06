The problem is the barrel not the bad apples

Dear Editor,

Is it the bad apples or a bad barrel? Often the argument is heard that just a few bad apples can ruin the entire barrel, so a few bad policemen can ruin the Force.

Recently, Minister of Public Safety and Security Khemraj Ramjattan, while addressing a group of residents in Berbice in relation to the crime situation in the country and more particularly in Berbice said, “Only the rotten cops will take money… and there is plenty in the Force, but all corrupt policemen will be gone and that not only the policemen, those CPG liaisons will go.” In dealing with the rotten apple theory, Trautman (2000) contends: “The ‘rotten apple’ theory that some administrators propose as the cause of their demise is usually nothing more than a self- serving, superficial facade, intended to draw attention away from their own failures.” Swope (2001) puts it more succinctly as he believes, “It is the unethical breeding environment of the barrel that generates the major difficulties. It is the barrel, the culture of the police organization that can cause the root shaking scandals that periodically face some police organisations.” He further argues that an officer’s behaviour is influenced more directly by the actions or lack of actions in response to ethical shortcomings of his superiors than the stated directives or written ethical codes of the organisation.”

Perry (2001), likewise suggests an examination of the barrel: “The rotten apple theory won’t work any longer. Corrupt police officers are not natural-born criminals … The task of corruption control is to examine the barrel, not just the apples, the organisation, not just the individuals in it, because corrupt police are made not born.” On the local scene there are reports that whenever some apples go out on certain activities, more so the lucrative ones, they are required to bring back something for the barrel. Some barrels are very demanding. If nothing is given to the barrel the apples are grounded and new ones take their place, and hence, the need to expunge some of those staves, hooples and other unsuitable materials that make up the barrel.

A good starting point to promote ethical behaviour and integrity according to Pederson (2001) is to eliminate the code of silence: “The code of silence encourages ranks not to speak up when they see another officer doing something wrong.” Fulton (2000) stresses: “Police commanders must exemplify the honesty and integrity they seek in their subordinates.” In addition: “Ethical mentoring and role modeling should be consistent, frequent and visible.”

All police ranks on their enlistment in the Force swear to an oath of office. It is a very powerful solemn promise of adherence to ethical behaviour and integrity. Among the things they swear to are to perform their duties without favour or affection, malice or ill will, to obey all orders of persons placed in authority over them and to the best of their skill and knowledge discharge all the duties of their office faithfully according to law, so help them God. The framers of this oath knew why they inserted the word God as the last word. As a former member of the Force I believe that one cannot do effective policing without God. There are numerous stories in the Holy Bible, The Quran and the Bhagavad Gita and other holy books giving guidance on how to conduct effective policing. It is imperative that the police be guided by the writings in those holy books in order to do effective and efficient law enforcement.

Yours faithfully,

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner

of Police (rtd)