The problem is the barrel not the bad apples

Dear Editor,

Is it the bad apples or a bad barrel? Often the argument is heard that just a few bad apples can ruin the entire barrel, so a few bad policemen can ruin the Force.

Recently, Minister of Public Safety and Security Khemraj Ramjattan, while addressing a group of residents in Berbice in relation to the crime situation in the country and more particularly in Berbice said, “Only the rotten cops will take money… and there is plenty in the Force, but all corrupt policemen will be gone and that not only the policemen, those CPG liaisons will go.” In dealing with the rotten apple theory, Trautman (2000) contends: “The ‘rotten apple’ theory that some administrators propose as the cause of their demise is usually nothing more than a self- serving, superficial facade, intended to draw attention away from their own failures.” Swope (2001) puts it more succinctly as he believes, “It is the unethical breeding environment of the barrel that generates the major difficulties. It is the barrel, the culture of the police organization that can cause the root shaking scandals that periodically face some police organisations.”  He further argues that an officer’s behaviour is influenced more directly by the actions or lack of actions in response to ethical shortcomings of his superiors than the stated directives or written ethical codes of the organisation.”

Perry (2001), likewise suggests an examination of the barrel: “The rotten apple theory won’t work any longer. Corrupt police officers are not natural-born criminals … The task of corruption control is to examine the barrel, not just the apples, the organisation, not just the individuals in it, because corrupt police are made not born.” On the local scene there are reports that whenever some apples go out on certain activities, more so the lucrative ones, they are required to bring back something for the barrel. Some barrels are very demanding. If nothing is given to the barrel the apples are grounded and new ones take their place, and hence, the need to expunge some of those staves, hooples and other unsuitable materials that make up the barrel.

A good starting point to promote ethical behaviour and integrity according to Pederson (2001) is to eliminate the code of silence: “The code of silence encourages ranks not to speak up when they see another officer doing something wrong.” Fulton (2000) stresses: “Police commanders must exemplify the honesty and integrity they seek in their subordinates.” In addition: “Ethical mentoring and role modeling should be consistent, frequent and visible.”

All police ranks on their enlistment in the Force swear to an oath of office. It is a very powerful solemn promise of adherence to ethical behaviour and integrity. Among the things they swear to are to perform their duties without favour or affection, malice or ill will, to obey all orders of persons placed in authority over them and to the best of their skill and knowledge discharge all the duties of their office faithfully according to law, so help them God. The framers of this oath  knew why they inserted the word God as the last word. As a former member of the Force I believe that one cannot do effective policing without God. There are numerous stories in the Holy Bible, The Quran and the Bhagavad Gita and other holy books giving guidance on how to conduct effective policing. It is imperative that the police be guided by the writings in those holy books in order to do effective and efficient law enforcement.

Yours faithfully,

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner

of Police (rtd)

 

More in Letters

default placeholder

The M&CC has plans for Georgetown’s development

default placeholder

Being a president calls for more than being a good man

default placeholder

There needs to be more accountability and inclusive politics at City Hall

default placeholder

We had a National Development Strategy which was dumped

default placeholder

Unlicensed bars harassing a licensed one

default placeholder

‘Both Green and I deserve adequate pensions’

default placeholder

The opposition strategy on the budget is aimed at shouting ‘doomsday’ when this is far from the truth

default placeholder

We need to reflect on the challenges workers overcame to keep the bauxite industry afloat

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. PG4&25.QXD

    Guyana now ranked below Haiti

  2. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  3. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  4. Prince Harry, in the British High Commission vehicle, is driven past the protestors.

    Prince Harry arrives

  5. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

  6. Selena Ramotar

    Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify

  7. Dead: Esme Pamela Rockliff

    Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony

  8. rihannafirstlady

    First Lady meets Rihanna


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Some of the 35 employees of Guyana Publications Inc who have been with the company for between 15 and 27 years, pose with Director Deo Persaud and former General Manager Doreen de Caires at the Georgetown Club, yesterday after they were awarded for their years of service.(Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Stabroek News’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

The President serving the soldiers. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President spreads Christmas cheer to Eteringbang soldiers

20161205waveharry

Photo

Britain’s Prince Harry charms these pupils of the Kurupukari Annex School who greeted him on his arrival at Iwokrama yesterday. See photos on centre pages. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Prince Harry Visits Guyana

Barbados PM was awarded Order of Roraima for support in border controversy – Granger Prime Minister of Barbados Freundel Stuart was awarded the Order of Roraima as a reward for standing in support of Guyana in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela. Speaking during a special taping of the Public Interest, Granger said that Stuart has been a leader in speaking out against the controversy that Venezuela created last year when it laid claim to a large section of Guyana’s maritime territory via Presidential Decree on May 26, 2015. “When it came to Caribbean Heads of Government meeting in Bridgetown, Stuart was forthright, telling the Venezuelan Vice President that the decree had to be withdrawn. The award was a reward for that stand he took on behalf of Caricom. We are proud of him and what he did for Guyana and Caricom,” Granger explained. At the 2015 Caricom Heads of Government meeting, Stuart had declared that that the Caribbean Community stood in solidarity with Guyana in its bitter row with Venezuela over the renewed claim to the country’s territory. Less than a year later, Stuart was conferred with the award, which is Guyana’s second highest honour, for what was then said to be his support for the rights of Small Island and Low Coastal Developing States, his advocacy for Caricom’s demand for reparations for the citizens of the Caribbean region and his contribution to the reduction of the impact of climate change in the region. Granger, in his remarks at the time of conferring the award, had said that the Prime Minister distinguished himself as “a doughty defender of the territorial integrity of Guyana and Belize and the maritime space of all Caribbean states.” On the Public Interest, Granger explained that the award is highly symbolic and tells the people of the Caribbean that it is not necessary to depend on countries outside to honour our own.

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo engages vendors during a walkabout along Regent Street, Georgetown

Is the grass greener over there? A dog contemplates crossing a country road at Mahaica. (Photo by Mariah Lall)

GALLERY: Is the grass greener over there?

image

GALLERY: Jagdeo in Regent St walkabout on budget, other issues

image

A photo with the Prince