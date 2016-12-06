Unlicensed bars harassing a licensed one

Dear Editor,

As a young entrepreneur I strive to make a living in this economy, but unfortunately unlawful practices are stymieing me from doing so. I have a bar and restaurant that operate every day, and I have documents allowing me to do so in accordance with the laws of Guyana. I think it’s unreasonable and unfair for someone else to force my potential customers away from my bar to gain profits from an unlicensed business. I don’t fully own the establishment since I’m still in the process of paying monthly instalments for my business as I’m buying over the franchise. I also pay a monthly rent for the business adding to my expenses. I have bills to pay and daily expenses. And with the shocking increase in the cost of electricity because of 14% VAT for 2017, I’m over the roof angry that nothing is being done to implement ways to stop the illegal practices. With all these expenses any small purchases from customers can really help me to make profit to cover them and make a decent living.

The unlawful vendors of spirit, beers, energy drinks, beverages and cigarettes are sending their loyal rebel customers to deface my property and steal from me. They’re defacing my property with indecent language and stealing light bulbs which I have to replace too often. They’re also luring away customers who come into my bar, and even before entering the bar, in a spiteful way. I know the police are supposed to be informed, but I do hope GRA can do something to prevent these rebels from loitering there.

I’ve made several phone calls to GRA complaining about this, as it is taking a toll on my business, but nobody has yet replied or given me any hope that it will be investigated. I also have loyal customers who claim they went into GRA and lodged complaints but these have been ‘unheard’ so far. I’m optimistic that if this letter gets published, personnel from GRA will understand why I’m complaining and how this is clearly affecting my business.

Yours faithfully,

Roopeshwar R Somar