Time for Guyana to bring out heavy hitters over oil find

Dear Editor,

I read just this minute that Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley flew on a chartered CAL jet to Venezuela to sign a historic natural gas deal with President Maduro. If this release in a TT newspaper has an ounce of truth in it, just as I warned in a previous article, it is time for Guyana to bring out its real heavy hitters to bat.

The best intellectual capital in Guyana is needed to comfortably handle, the Test match, that may ensue over the discovery of oil in our backyard.

Having worked with Trinis for 17 years I respect highly their regional, and global insight and imprint. Is this an endorsement of Maduro?

Yours faithfully,

Denis Moore