Who has the cerebral sinew and intestinal apparatus?

Dear Editor,

Apparently, election season 2020 is already here. From the appearance of things, the chess game has started. There are kings, queens, and pawns; might even be a bishop too. This much is obvious from the names submitted.

First, there are some that are off the table immediately. That is to be expected. The question is this: who is the stealth candidate?

Second, His Excellency President Granger has returned the favour by asking for CVs. So, there is opening move and countermove. These are, however, (to use police parlance) known characters; thus I question the tactic. But I see this as an opportunity for buying time for the Comrade Leader and his team to digest the names tendered. Some might be unpalatable.

Third, the list is intriguing in this unfolding saga now still incomplete with a makeup straight out of Disneyland. Perhaps it is out of Hollywood; even making it Bollywood might not be a stretch. Take a peek.

Fourth, there is an establishment figure; a known figure; an activist figure; and a very public critical figure, among others. Since the 2020 election promises to be razor thin, which one has the cerebral sinew and intestinal apparatus to take a stand for country and flag?

I see the issue at stake for both political parties is this: who can be swayed; who is swayable; and who is willing to be swayed. The last question is who can rise up to be a knight in some rusted armour.

Yours faithfully,

GHK Lall