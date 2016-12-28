Dear Editor,

Now that the Christmas fever is over, it is time for deeper reflection on the way forward for this great country of ours.

The Pope in his message has correctly lamented the fact that the true spirit of Christmas was hijacked by consumerism and materialism with scant regard for the message of humility and concern for the poor and the needy.

We have to move away from vanity and the tendency to ‘keep up with the Joneses’.

The challenge for policymakers and those in positions of authority is to create a more equitable and socially just society. There are far too many people in the world today who are victims of human greed the lust for power and control.

It is time that we all put the good of the country above narrow self-interest.

Let the joy of giving be the guiding principle in everything we do. There can be no greater virtue in life than making others happy without any expectation of reward.

Season’s greetings to all Guyanese!

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally