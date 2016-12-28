Region Five has made much progress

Dear Editor,

I will like to bring to the attention of the readers the many positives that took place in Region Five over the past 11 months or so.

Region Five in the past few months under the watch of Mr. Ovid Morrison, who was assigned to us as the REO, did exceptionally well in ensuring that there is progress in all sectors.

I must congratulate Mr. Morrison for his professionalism and the work ethic that he has shown to the workers of the region, the RDC councillors and also the public. This man is truly a professional public servant, whom I truly believe was a chosen one amongst all to be sent into the region.

He has ensured that all the workers are treated and heard fairly. His interaction with the staff of the RDC and the public is being admired by all and that is why Region 5 is on the road to major development in 2017.

In 2016 the RDC must be commended for works in all sectors, be it in education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, etc. The region has seen vast improvement in roads within villages and other facilities that benefitted the people of the various villages.

In the health sector, there has been tremendous improvement. Hospitals and health centres have seen major improvements, be it in staff, drugs, facilities, etc. There has been an improvement in patient care at all the health facilities and moreover better health services.

In 2016 the Health Department acquired lands to build two brand new health centres in the areas of Cotton Tree and High Dam, Mahaicony.

I must commend the RHO Dr. Chefoon for his vision in the health sector and also his staff for putting lots of effort in ensuring Region 5 has better health services.

In the education sector, there have been lots of enhancements. We saw better teaching services in the various schools, be it nursery, primary or secondary. The region’s children benefitted from several outdoor educational programmes, debates and work studies.

The schools welfare department has done a fantastic job in 2016 by ensuring that children go to school and after school they quickly get home because the welfare officers are on the road. There have been less children liming on the roadways since.

The education department did not end their work there in 2016. What could not have been achieved in the past decades has been achieved by the department. It will soon be a reality for the children in Perth village and surrounding areas, as the department secured a piece of land for a brand new nursery school in 2017.

Allow me to say to the REdO Mr. Pollard and all his staff within the Department of Education Region 5, thanks for a job well done towards improving the education sector.

In Region 5 the works department has been doing a very good job for the past several months. Several village roads and bridges were constructed and some rehabilitated to the satisfaction of the villagers. Works on drains and canals have been high on the agenda so as to avoid major flooding in the region.

I must commend the regional engineer Mr. Sukha and team for a job well done for 2016 and do look forward for more and better success in 2017.

The agriculture sector has seen vast improvement. We all know that Region 5 is a heavy agricultural area. Drains have been cleared, so as to get water to the cash crop farmers. Outreaches were done with organisations such as NAREI and the agriculture ministry so as to benefit the people.

One of the much anticipated projects that we all look forward to is the farm that is now being put in place by the Region 5 administration at Fort Wellington. I know that the project will be of tremendous help to the cash crop farmers of the region and moreover the youths of the region. The project is intended to see youths involved in agriculture more than before.

The regional administration has done something that could not have been achieved over the past decades. Whereby state lands or road reserves were illegally occupied by residents of Mahaicony and LIDCO for years, the administration was able to remove the people that are illegally occupying state lands\road reserves in the Mahaicony area. The said lands was used to build a brand new boat house for the fishermen in Mahaicony.

Yours faithfully,

Abel Seetaram

APNU+AFC

Regional Councillor

Region 5