Sars calls it a day

Ramnaresh Sarwan, one of the most prolific West Indies batsmen over the last decade, formally hung up his gloves yesterday as he called time on a remarkable career which began under a tree as a student of the Stella Maris Primary School.

The 36 year-old who has been one of best batsmen in the history Guyana and West Indies cricket, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, choosing to do so at a humble ceremony at his former primary school on Woolford Avenue at Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

‘Sars’, as everyone in the cricketing world calls him, believed that it was important for him to sign off from the sport he loved so dearly, at the venue of where it all began. Some of his old schoolmates, teachers, along with Director of Sports Chris Jones, District Education Officer (DEO) (Primary) Adrian Elgin among other well-wishers were there to share the moment.

The proceedings commenced with an opening prayer, followed by poems, songs, and brief skits, courtesy of the teachers and students of the school who celebrated the life achievements of a past pupil who had done a lot to help put the school and his country on the map.