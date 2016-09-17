GAPF Raw c/ships set for tomorrow at CLC
A test of natural strength will be on display tomorrow when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) stages its Raw championships at the Critchlow Labour College (CLC).
Tomorrow’s competition will most likely be the largest local competition on the powerlifting calendar with the likelihood of eclipsing the Senior Nationals slated for November.
Athletes are now finding greater interest in the format of the sport that requires less performance-enhancing attire and guarantees more of a level playing field for all athletes in participation.
In excess of 45 gladiators have registered to compete when action gets underway at 10:00hrs.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother of two knifed to death by reputed husband
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
Acting head of GTI shattering glass ceilings in male-dominated field
-
Guyanese woman murdered in the Bahamas
-
Lusignan joiner dies of seizure two weeks after collision
-
Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge
-
Missing pensioner found dead near airport
-
Baishanlin needs three more years to make good on promises, CEO says
Comments
About these comments