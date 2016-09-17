GFC acquires Brazilian football coach
Dawn of a new era as …
In an effort to halt their dismal performances in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League, Bourda-based unit the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) has acquired the services of Brazilian coach Fabiano Agrippino.
Speaking at a welcome ceremony yesterday at the club's North Road location, manager of the club, Faizal Khan, said he saw the Sao Paulo native as the individual to lead the club into the new era adding that the job was his for as long as he wishes.
