Golden Grove rout Buxton Stars 6-0
Namilco Thunder bolt U17 football
Golden Grove and Bachelors/Adventure Paradise Sports Club clinched lopsided wins yesterday when the National Milling Company (Namilco) Thunderbolt Flour U17 national championships continued.
At the Melanie Community Centre ground, Golden Grove whipped Buxton Stars 6-0 while Bachelors/Adventure Paradise Sports Club defeated Buxton Youth Developers 4-2.
The Golden Grove unit effectively ended any hope of the match being a contest as they blasted in …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother of two knifed to death by reputed husband
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
Acting head of GTI shattering glass ceilings in male-dominated field
-
Lusignan joiner dies of seizure two weeks after collision
-
Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge
-
Missing pensioner found dead near airport
-
Baishanlin needs three more years to make good on promises, CEO says
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
Comments
About these comments