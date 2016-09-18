Golden Jaguars move 10 places in latest FIFA rankings

Guyana’s Golden Jaguars, as the national senior men’s football team is called, has moved 10 places up the FIFA world rankings.

The team is now ranked 118th after previously being ranked 128th.

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde has expressed delight with the latest ranking.

“This is indeed a proud moment for Guyana as a football nation and a defining moment for a group of young men that I admire and respect dearly,” said Forde.

“They have sacrificed enormously and yet much more is being asked of them on the eve of what will surely be their greatest achievement. To the coaching staff, the employees of the Secretariat and the Executive Committee, congratulation and may God keep us all,” he added.

The Golden Jaguars team is preparing for the third rung of the Caribbean Football Union 2016 Scotiabank Men’s Caribbean Cup next month.

This ranking reflects the September release of the international standings and signals the progress made since the new executive has been at the helm of the Guyana Football Federation football (GFF).

Guyana’s next international engagement in the Caribbean Football Union’s 2016 Scotiabank Men’s Caribbean Cup against Suriname on October 8, followed by Jamaica in October 11, 2016.

