L/Corentyne crush E/Bank by innings, 38 runs

Lower Corentyne continued its dominance as they crushed East Bank Demerara by an innings and 38 runs to maintain their number one spot in the ongoing Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars Franchise League three-day tourney.

Played at the Lusignan Ground, the table leaders, resuming on their overnight score of 277-7, ended on 339 all out with Devon Clements finding form after a patchy start to the competition by crafting 92 not out with seven fours and six sixes.

Seon Hetmyer, who resumed on 51, was eventually