Wales FC edge Jetty Gunners for second win
WDFA Stag Beer League
Wales Football Club secured its second win in the Stag Beer sponsored West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Senior League edging Jetty Gunners 1-0 yesterday at the Den Amstel ground.
Seon Lynch was the difference on the day as he found the back of the net in the 39th minute to clinch the hard-fought and at times bruising affair.
Wales walked away with three points and are now in
