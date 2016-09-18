Wales FC edge Jetty Gunners for second win

Wales Football Club secured its second win in the Stag Beer sponsored West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Senior League edging Jetty Gunners 1-0 yesterday at the Den Amstel ground.

Seon Lynch was the difference on the day as he found the back of the net in the 39th minute to clinch the hard-fought and at times bruising affair.

Wales walked away with three points and are now in