The ‘Lady’ wins twice

Lady Budapest looked like just another steed at the Kennard Memorial Turf Club yesterday.

Until the final furlong that is.

That is when the thoroughbred, with Michael Semple in the stirrups, pinned back her ears and kicked clear to win the feature B1 and Lower seven- furlong event of the Post-Emancipation meet, beating crowd favourite, Score’s Even and the rest of the cavalry in the process.The Dark Brown mare stormed out of third post and bided her time while Jack In My Style and the recently imported Golden Blue Echo set a blistering pace in the cool conditions. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.