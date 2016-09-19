Phillips records sprint double at IGG Trials
Usual suspects, Compton Caesar, Chantoba Bright and Keniesha Phillips were some of the standout athletes when the Athletic Association of Guyana staged its Inter Guiana Games (IGG Trials) yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.
Bright hopped, skipped and jumped 12 metres to easily win the girl's triple event jump ahead of Kelanie Griffith (10.81m) then returned to take another gold in the long jump with a leap of 6.05m.
