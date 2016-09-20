Rahim, Gonsalves, Toney adjudged best lifters at Powerlifting c/ships

When the dust settled at this year’s Raw Championships on Sunday at the Critchlow Labour College, Vijai Rahim, ‘Big’ John Edwards, Nadina Taharally, Romario Gonsalves and Tineisha Toney took home the marquee titles.

Rahim, of the Hard Core Barbell Gym, continued his winning ways by capturing the Best Lifter (Open Title) with a total of 602.5kg and Wilks total of 482.722.

In the Junior and Sub Junior Category, Romario Gonsalves of Life Gym captured the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Some members of the West Indies team going through their paces yesterday at the ICC Academy in Dubai ahead of today’s opening match against a United Arab Emirates Cricket Board XI. (Photo courtesy of WICB Media/Philip Spooner)

Windies wary of Pakistan challenge – Badree

Imad Wasim

Pakistan won’t fear powerful Windies, warns Arthur

Chantoba Bright

AAG to shortlist IGG track and field squad today

default placeholder

T&T U20 team edged by Elite All Stars selection

default placeholder

NA Warriors whip Ithaca Hardliners

default placeholder

Cyber hackers publish medical data for Farah, Nadal and Rose

default placeholder

Smith backs Starc for Proteas tests despite ‘gruesome’ injury

default placeholder

New Zealand call up Anderson as batsman for India ODIs

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Azeena Baksh

    Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home

  2. Harold Lord

    Aishalton man charged with rape of girl

  3. Soyini Fraser

    Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown

  4. Regan Rodrigues

    Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge

  5. Ramayya says he deserved REO job

  6. Hedley Williams

    Missing pensioner found dead near airport

  7. Herbert Verwayne

    Suspect gives statement in killing of MMC driver

  8. Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip

  9. The aftermath of the fire

    Corriverton blaze leaves 15 homeless


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Children enjoying a horse cart ride home from school, escaping the minibus blues (Photo by Keno George)

Riding home

20160919excavator

Creating a walkway

20160919coastal-cleanup

Coastal clean-up

Soyini Fraser was crowned the new Miss Universe Guyana 2016 last evening at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, beating out 13 other contestants who were vying for the crown. Ayana Whitehead copped the fourth runner-up spot, while crowd favourite Ashley John was the third runner-up, Ariella Basdeo was second runner-up and Rafieya Hussain was first runner-up. In this Joanna Dhanraj photo, the newly crowned queen strikes a pose after her victory.

New queen crowned

Photographer Keno George snapped these two children at play on a makeshift swing amidst an overgrowth of vegetation in ‘E’ Field, Sophia yesterday.

Children at play

A destitute man was spotted sleeping on the divide on Avenue of the Republic around 9 am on Friday, just across from the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, while passersby went about their business as usual. (Photo by Keno George)

Sleeping

20160917utility-pole

Utility pole overloaded, resulting in a small explosion

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo (centre) showed the visiting students around the residence (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Secondary school students tour PM’s residence