Buxton United maul Buxton Youth Developers 14-0

Buxton United recorded the largest margin of victory to date in the National Milling Company (Namilco) Thunderbolt Flour u17 National Championships, mauling derby rivals Buxton Youth Developers 14-0 in the East Coast of Demerara zone.

Kobe Durant led the assault at the Melanie Community ground yesterday with eight goals which saw 10 conversions being recorded in the second period after the first half ended 4-0.

Durant scored in the fifth,