Demerara Queens, West Side Conquerors score hard-fought wins
Linden’s Demerara Queens and West Side Conquerors of Berbice secured hard-fought wins when the National Association for Women’s Football (NAWF) Developmental League continued yesterday at the No. #5 ground in Berbice.
The Lindeners overcame New Amsterdam (NA) United 2-1 in the opening fixture of the doubleheader. Lesia Parkinson gave the Queens the early lead with a seventh minute attempt.
However, the Berbicians equalised through Atasha Hailey in the 21st minute. Nonetheless, Sherrilyn Parkinson recorded what proved to be the winner in the 34th minute.
In another encounter, West Side Conquerors squeaked past Kuru-Kururu Warriors 1-0. Rebekah Nurse was the difference on the day as she etched her name on the scorer’s sheet in the 31st minute.
