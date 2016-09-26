Team Coco’s riders defy odds to sweep podium spots
Team Coco’s riders defied the odds to finish 1, 2, 3 in yesterday’s gruelling 70-mile Victor Macedo Memorial road race.
One of the club’s youngest wheelsmen, Stephano Husbands, placed first in the 14th edition of the event while his club mates Hamza Eastman and Mark Harris completed the podium for the race which rolled off in Peter Rose street, continued to Dora on the Linden Soesdyke Highway and concluded on Homestretch Avenue.
The three cyclists in their crisp neon greet team kits,
