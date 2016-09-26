Uitvlugt, Den Amstel crowned champs
Uitvlugt walked away with Secondary School title while Den Amstel copped the Primary School accolade when the inaugural Ministry of Social Protection West Demerara Football Championship concluded Saturday at the Den Amstel ground.
Uitvlugt Secondary defeated Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary 3-1. Jermaine Jacobs opened the scoring for Uitvlugt in the ninth minute, stabbing past the advancing goalkeeper inside the centre of the box, after racing onto a lobbed pass. Simeon Prince made it 2-0 in the 18th minute as his…
