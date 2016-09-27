Johnson, Bishoo in test squad to face Pakistan
Leon Johnson and leg spinner Devendra Bishoo are the only Guyanese players named by the West Indies selectors in the test squad to face Pakistan next month in their three-test series.
Johnson, who made his test debut against Bangladesh in 2014, has played six test matches, scored 307 runs and has an average of 30.70.
He last played for the West Indies against India in the third…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
East Canje woman jailed over cocaine in suitcases
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Woman shot in crossfire between cop, fleeing bandit
Comments
About these comments