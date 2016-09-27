Kwakwani Secondary blowout St Rose’s High 52-7

President’s College, Kwakwani Secondary and Marian Academy secured wins in the U19, U14 and girls divisions respectively when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) coordinated National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) continued Sunday.

President's College defeated Bishops' High 37-25 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. Jaleel Duke with 10 points