NSC, Fitness Express support for Clarke
The National Sports Commission (NSC) and Fitness Express has flexed their corporate muscle for Guyana’s premier muscleman, Kerwin Clarke ahead of the 44th CAC Championships billed for this weekend.
Recently, Fitness Express made good on its promise to shoulder Clarke’s airfare…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
East Canje woman jailed over cocaine in suitcases
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Woman shot in crossfire between cop, fleeing bandit
Comments
About these comments