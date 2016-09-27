Rose Hall Town Jammers edge Smythfield Rockers
Rose Hall Town Jammers edged Smythfield Rockers 51-48 when the A. Ally & Sons Basketball tournament continued Sunday at the Fyrish Basketball Court in Berbice.
Michael King top scored for Jammers with 12 points while Mickel Lewis and Kebon Emmanuel lent
