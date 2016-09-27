Ryan Crawford Memorial meet now October 30
The Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club horse race meet which was scheduled for last Sunday was postponed due to numerous unforeseen circumstances.
According to a release from the club, the event will now run off on October 30 at the same venue.
Organiser Marcel Crawford Jr., said yesterday that the previously
