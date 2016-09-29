I was always confident, says debutant Williams

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Fast bowler Kesrick Williams said making his international debut in a series West Indies had already lost, had no bearing on his approach.

Playing in the third and final Twenty20 International here Tuesday, Williams produced a superb spell, taking two for 15 from his four overs, as West Indies slumped to an eight-wicket defeat to suffer the embarrassment of a 3-0 whitewash in the series.

The right-armer said though West Indies had already surrendered the series, it was still important to make the most of the opportunity.

“I wouldn’t say it wasn’t an ideal time [to make my debut]. Cricket is cricket so whenever you get a chance it’s just about your time to execute,” the Vincentian told reporters.

“As long as you get that shot you have to grab it with both hands. I just went out there with my mind free, not thinking that we lost the series and just played positive cricket. I did it in CPL (Caribbean Premier League) and enjoyed myself playing CPL and that’s what I did here tonight. “I didn’t look at it as I was playing against Pakistan, or against Sharjeel Khan or whatever. At the end of the day, it’s the same cricket. I look at it like I’m playing cricket at home, don’t try to overthink it and do what I do best – bowl and just execute.”

Sent in, West Indies stumbled to a hugely disappointing 103 for five off their 20 overs – their fourth lowest total in T20s.

In reply, Pakistan eased to their target in the 16th over to win their third straight game against the Windies, following back-to-back victories in Dubai last week.

Williams proved impressive, removing both openers to reduce Pakistan to 40 for two in the sixth over before Shoaib Malik’s unbeaten 43 saw the hosts home safely.

Despite the uphill task of defending such a small total, Williams said his confidence never wavered.

“They (Pakistan) were batting well all through the series. They have good players and it was just up to us to go out there and play hard cricket and give 100 per cent,” the 26-year-old noted.

“Pakistan really, really played well … and coming into this series they showed they were about 100 per cent confidence playing us.

“[For Tuesday’s game] they had already won the series, there was nothing to lose. I went out there with a confidence not just saying they have 103 to win [and asking myself] what am I going to do? How am I going to get wickets?

“I went out there and yes it was my debut but at the end of the day, cricket is cricket.

It’s played with bat and ball so I just went out there and [did] what I had to do. If I got four wickets, you never know, it could have been a big setback [for Pakistan].”

Williams, a late call-up to replace explosive all-rounder Andre Russell, conceded the series had been a difficult one for the Caribbean side.

“It’s tough, it’s really tough … it’s really hot there and takes a while to get adapted to the conditions but we are tough cricketers and we always look to give our 110 per cent,” he pointed out.

“Cricket is a game of uncertainties so you just can’t come out and say you’re going to win today or win tomorrow, you just have to put in a lot of work.

“Pakistan played good cricket, Kudos to them. We just have to come out for the ODIs and do well.”

The ODI series bowls off in Sharjah tomorrow.