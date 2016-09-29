Vehicle Workshop win Banks DIH Inter Department dominoes competition

Vehicle Workshop defeated fierce rivals Water Plant and Soft Drink Plant in the final of the Banks DIH Limited dominoes competition Friday at the Thirst Park Sports Club.

The winners survived a final round surge from Water Plant ending with 79 games to Water Plant’s 77. Soft Drink Plant ended in the cellar with 68 games.

Entering the sixth and final round, Vehicle Workshop led Water Plant by eight games (67-59) with Soft Drink Plant on 58. Water Plant recorded 18 games to Vehicle Workshop’s 12 while Soft Drink Plant scored 10 games.

Vehicle Workshop won a trophy and nine cases of Guinness while Water Plant received a trophy and nine cases of Banks Beer.

For their efforts, Soft Drink Plant collected nine cases of Malta.

Owen Granum of Vehicle Workshop was adjudged the most valuable player (MVP) after scoring the maximum 18 games.