Walcott scores twice as Arsenal beat Basel

LONDON, (Reuters) – Theo Walcottt scored twice before halftime as Arsenal beat FC Basel 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium to move joint top of Champions League Group A yesterday.

The England forward twice combined brilliantly with Alexis Sanchez as Arsenal overwhelmed the Swiss to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches.

Arsenal needed only six minutes to open the scoring when Walcott headed in a Sanchez cross and a superb one-two 20 minutes later with the South American saw him double the lead.

Basel keeper Tomas Vaclik kept his side in the hunt with a series of fine stops and although Basel offered more threat after the break the damage was already done. Arsenal were brimming with confidence from the start on the back of a 3-0 defeat of Chelsea at the weekend while Basel had won 11 of their 12 matches this season. But there was only one team in it before halftime.

Nacho Monreal had already tested Vaclik in the opening skirmishes before Sanchez unlocked the Swiss defence with a deft cross that Walcott planted into the corner. The visitors manfully tried to stem the tide but their backline were reduced to statues in the 26th minute when Sanchez linked with Walcott who guided a right-foot shot into the net.

Arsene Wenger’s side attacked in waves and the overworked Vaclik denied Sanchez with an outstretched arm after he had been played through by a cunning pass from Mesut Ozil.

Hector Bellerin and Sanchez could have put the game to bed before halftime but Basel reached the sanctity of the dressing room with no further damage.

They even threatened a couple of times after the break with Birkir Bjarnason, one of Iceland Euro 2016 heroes, curling a shot that Arsenal keeper David Ospina clawed over the bar.

Bjarnason then scooped a chance over from the resulting corner as Arsenal  briefly lost their impetus.

Basel have got the better of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in the Champions League but there was to be no repeat this time as Arsenal moved to four points, level with Paris St Germain.

Basel and Ludogorets, beaten 3-1 by PSG, both have one point.

More in Sports

default placeholder

Windies to face Kent in Canterbury week celebrations

default placeholder

Neesham to miss Kolkata test, Patel’s arrival delayed

default placeholder

England FA hit by another corruption crisis – report

The rugby contingent pose for a photo shortly before departing for Mexico yesterday. 

Confident rugby team departs for Mexico

Max Walker

Max Walker dies at 68

default placeholder

Youth element a good sign —Ramdin

The Pakistan players celebrate their first T20 series win over a test playing nation in the United Arab Emirates since defeating Australia in 2012.

Pakistan thrash hapless Windies to sweep series

Kelsey Benjamin Jr. (centre) addressing the media gathering at the GFC ground, Bourda in the presence of father Kelsey Benjamin Sr. (left), mother Linda Forde (second from left), Chase Academy Principal Henry Chase (second from right) and GFC Team Manager Faizal Khan.

Wrongful identification damages image of budding footballer

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. A police officer attempts to escort Rushelle Gittens out of the court compound

    Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex

  3. Lakeram Kewlachand

    Gangaram man takes his own life

  4. Colin Rodney

    Cop charged with taking bribes

  5. Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says

  6. The Rio Inn at Forshaw and Oronoque Streets

    Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub

  7. Courtenay Griffith’s home in Lodge that is earmarked to be demolished.

    City to tear down 52 derelict buildings

  8. 15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse

  9. Barry Dataram

    Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

L-R- Minister Joseph Harmon, President David Granger, Minister Carl Greenidge. Partly hidden is Director of Protocol, Ministry of the Presidency, Col. Francis Abraham (GINA photo)

Greenidge performing duties of PM

20160928clean

Jenman House clock being repaired

Road safety: St Pius Primary School’s Road Safety Patrol pupils helping peers cross the street after school yesterday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Road safety

US President Barack Obama (left) with Guyana’s Ambassador Dr Riyad Insanally (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Dr Insanally accredited as Ambassador to the US 

Heading home along Dennis Street on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Three on a bike

Students catching up before heading home on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Discussing the day’s events?

20160925demlife

Demerara Mutual Life hosts anniversary dental outreach, health fair