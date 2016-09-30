Courts 5th Annual Pee-Wee Football tournament kicks off October 8

The eagerly anticipated Fifth Annual Courts Pee-Wee Boys Under-11 Primary Schools Football Championship was officially launched yesterday at the National Library on Church and Main Streets.

The event which is slated to run from October 8th to November 19th, at the Thirst Park ground, will feature 24 schools competing in a round-robin format in the first round. On conclusion of this stage, the top two teams from the six groups, as well as the best four third placed teams will advance to the round of 16 knock-out stage.