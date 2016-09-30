Fruta Conquerors score second pre-season victory

Fruta Conquerors secured their second win in Pre-Season training ahead of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League, downing Ann’s Grove by a 2-0 score line on Wednesday at the Tucville Community ground.

It was the second win for the Tucville unit following their 1-0 defeat of Victoria Kings in their pre-season opener, and follows a disappointing 5-0 loss to national giant Alpha United. Simeon Moore and Reshawn Sandiford were on target in the 37th and 69th minute