GDF soldiers riddle Foxy Ladies 8-2

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) outflanked Foxy Ladies by an 8-2 score line when the National Association for Women’s Football (NAWF) Developmental League continued yesterday at the Camp Ayanganna ground.

Abioce Heywood and Sasha James recorded respective hat-tricks in the rout, while Kendra Thomas assisted with a brace. Heywood found the back of the net in the 15th, 28th and 35th minute while James etched her name on the scorer’s sheet in the 5th , 36th and 47th minute.

Meanwhile, Thomas scored in the 43rd and 49th minute. On target for the losers was Shontel Greene in the 29th and 30th minute. The event will resume on October 1st.