Kohli hints at end to India’s dogged DRS resistance

KOLKATA, (Reuters) – India test captain Virat Kohli remains sceptical on the accuracy of ball-tracking technology but hinted India might be ready to finally embrace the Decision Review System (DRS).

The influential Indian cricket board (BCCI) has been a staunch opponent of the DRS system, which aims at reducing umpiring howlers by detecting edges and predicting ball trajectory to get correct catch and leg-before decisions.

The BCCI does not allow DRS in bilateral series involving its team but Kohli said they had been discussing the issue for a while.

“We want to definitely think about it but it’s something we have had discussion on and certainly look to probably introduce it in future,” Kohli said on the eve of the second test against New Zealand at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

“These are the things we have had meetings on. There were areas which we felt can be debated… specially the ball-tracking and the Hawk-Eye.”

“We won’t take (erroneous umpiring) decisions too hard because we in the first place decided that we won’t use DRS. For us to say then that umpires made an error and it’s going against us, it’s not logical.

“Once DRS is in place, once DRS is up and running for us as well, then you can say what are the grey areas.”

Addressing media in place of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who is down with a bug, opener Tom Latham vouched for technology.

“I suppose we’ve had it in the past back home and it is a good system that tends to work,” the left-hander said.

“It gets rid of that decision that probably isn’t out or is out, that major decision that is called incorrectly. We enjoyed it back home, if (India started using it) that’d be great.”

Williamson skipped training but would be available as the tourists sought to level the series after losing the series opener in Kanpur, Latham said.

“Kane is a little bit ‘crook’ today so he won’t be training. There is no discomfort, he is just down with a bug. Nothing too major, he is just resting up and getting right for tomorrow.”

Kohli confirmed off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed half the Kiwi wickets in Kanpur despite bowling with a corn on his middle finger, was available for the match.

The India captain did not rule out off-spinner Jayant Yadav making his test debut in a three-pronged spin attack.

“We felt adding an off-spinner, because they have five left-handers in their batting line up, would help us at a stage where possibly we are looking to play three spinners,” Kohli said.

“The whole idea was to bring in another guy who can bowl at the left-handers.”

More in Sports

default placeholder

Fruta Conquerors score second pre-season victory

default placeholder

Adidas in pursuit of Nike

default placeholder

Manchester City salvages draw to remain unbeaten

default placeholder

Gareth Southgate appointed England’s caretaker manager

default placeholder

Injured Anderson, Wood out of Bangladesh tour

default placeholder

Wounded Windies remain dangerous, warns skipper Azhar

default placeholder

Ryder Cup more important than Faldo – Westwood

default placeholder

NZ captain Williamson out of second test against India

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. Lakeram Kewlachand

    Gangaram man takes his own life

  3. Barry Dataram

    Who is to blame for Dataram escape?

  4. Colin Rodney

    Cop charged with taking bribes

  5. Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says

  6. The Rio Inn at Forshaw and Oronoque Streets

    Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub

  7. Courtenay Griffith’s home in Lodge that is earmarked to be demolished.

    City to tear down 52 derelict buildings

  8. The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

    Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

  9. Barry Dataram

    Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Part of the cultivation (Police photo)

GALLERY: Three held after police raid ganja farm in Upper Essequibo

Two of four bus sheds constructed along Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt. At least three others will be placed along this road separating constituencies 12 and 14 as part of a collaboration between Pyramid, a company constructing bus stops around the city, and the South Ruimveldt community.

GALLERY: Bus sheds in South Ruimveldt

A pile of garbage under a bench on Merriman Mall between Light and Albert streets. That section of the mall has several piles of garbage.

On the mall

The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

L-R- Minister Joseph Harmon, President David Granger, Minister Carl Greenidge. Partly hidden is Director of Protocol, Ministry of the Presidency, Col. Francis Abraham (GINA photo)

Greenidge performing duties of PM

20160928clean

Jenman House clock being repaired

Road safety: St Pius Primary School’s Road Safety Patrol pupils helping peers cross the street after school yesterday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Road safety

US President Barack Obama (left) with Guyana’s Ambassador Dr Riyad Insanally (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Dr Insanally accredited as Ambassador to the US 