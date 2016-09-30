Top-of-the-table clash highlights penultimate round

The penultimate round of the inaugural Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket Guyana Incorporated three-day franchise league will get cracking today with several matches including the top-of-the-table clash between front runners Lower Corentyne and West Demerara who are in second place.

The two teams will meet this morning at the Tuschen ground, West Demerara, with the knowledge that a win …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.