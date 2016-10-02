Persaud leads W/Demerara past L/ Corentyne’s 325 with superb 155
—Fudadin, Andrew Lyght jnr., also smash tons
Akshaya Persaud yesterday batted West Demerara to first innings points over Lower Corentyne in their top-of-the-table clash as the penultimate round of the Guyana Cricket Board Cricket Guyana Incorporated inaugural three-day Franchise League continued at several ground yesterday.
At the Tuschen ground, West Demerara, resuming on 22/0 replying to Lower Corentyne’s 325 all out were led by Akshaya Persaud’s 155 as they ended on 329 all out.
Persaud struck 13 fours and…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
Comments
About these comments