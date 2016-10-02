Persaud leads W/Demerara past L/ Corentyne’s 325 with superb 155

Akshaya Persaud yesterday batted West Demerara to first innings points over Lower Corentyne in their top-of-the-table clash as the penultimate round of the Guyana Cricket Board Cricket Guyana Incorporated inaugural three-day Franchise League continued at several ground yesterday.

At the Tuschen ground, West Demerara, resuming on 22/0 replying to Lower Corentyne’s 325 all out were led by Akshaya Persaud’s 155 as they ended on 329 all out.

Persaud struck 13 fours and…